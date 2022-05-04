Michael K. H. Chan Acquires 150,000 Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Stock

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) Director Michael K. H. Chan purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. 127,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.26. FingerMotion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FingerMotion stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

