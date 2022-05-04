Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $38,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,520,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,700,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

