Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $339,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $212,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3,680.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 13,520,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,700,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.