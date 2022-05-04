Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 875 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 60.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. 364,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,958. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.52 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

