Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.56 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.
ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
