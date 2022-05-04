Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.56 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.89.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.