Middleton & Co Inc MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. 1,162,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,152,742. The company has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

