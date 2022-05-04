Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $4.10 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 454,486 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,749,000 after acquiring an additional 396,259 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

