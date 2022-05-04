Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $579.88. 39,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $236.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.