Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.31. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.