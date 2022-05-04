Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 1.9% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.31. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
