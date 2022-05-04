Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,259,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 51,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,368.88. 40,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,634.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2,768.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,733 shares of company stock valued at $144,169,031. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.