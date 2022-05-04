Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 235 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

