Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 945 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,733,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 36,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,988,000 after buying an additional 1,014,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.