Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.80 Per Share

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 632 ($7.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 604.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.72 million and a P/E ratio of 47.10. Midwich Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 440 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 839.20 ($10.48).

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.74) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.