Minim (MINM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Minim to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Minim has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

