Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.16

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.16 and last traded at C$19.22, with a volume of 39042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MI.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

The company has a market cap of C$697.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.68.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

