Mirror Protocol Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $86.92 million and $100.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00217527 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00451058 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72,317.87 or 1.86450258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

