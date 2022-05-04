Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149,082.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $22.63 or 0.00058158 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $149,082.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00216615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00451612 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,085.50 or 1.87840969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 406,734 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

