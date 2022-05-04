Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIRM opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

