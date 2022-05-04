Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,866,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,494 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 602,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

