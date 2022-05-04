Mithril (MITH) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $30.10 million and $2.66 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

