Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 253,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,697,445 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
