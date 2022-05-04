Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 253,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,697,445 shares.The stock last traded at $5.80 and had previously closed at $5.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

