Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 16,609 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

