Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,336 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $20,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

