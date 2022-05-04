Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $22,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 870.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after buying an additional 201,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Shares of NUE opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

