Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.88 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of SNA opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

