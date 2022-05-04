Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.47 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

