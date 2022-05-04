Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.49 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.68.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $199.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.22 and its 200-day moving average is $212.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

