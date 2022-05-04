Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.33 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Qorvo worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 294,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.76.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

