Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,769 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 2.93% of Despegar.com worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 278,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

