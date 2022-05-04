Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,660 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Beyond Meat worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $13,358,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.32.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.