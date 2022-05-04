MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.85 Per Share

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $10.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MKSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $119.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average is $151.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

