Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.42 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRNA stock traded up $12.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,075,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at $770,616,984.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,054 shares of company stock valued at $30,235,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 434.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after buying an additional 109,460 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 96,966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

