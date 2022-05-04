Moelis & Company (MC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Moelis & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Moelis & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.