Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $10,213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 179.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 195,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 81,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

