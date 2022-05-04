Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 355,311 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,058,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,311 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $56,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 287,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,560. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

