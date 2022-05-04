Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,258 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,887. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

