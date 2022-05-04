Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,909 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $104,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.59. 299,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $406.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

