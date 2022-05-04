Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $71.55 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $71,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.19. 20,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.