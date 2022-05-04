Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110,809 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.56% of New York Community Bancorp worth $31,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,733,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,731,000 after buying an additional 570,665 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,241,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,159,000 after buying an additional 111,465 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYCB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 639,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

