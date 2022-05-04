Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.92. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

