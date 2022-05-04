Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,817,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. 2,061,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.