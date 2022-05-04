Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,817,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SBUX stock traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. 2,061,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,428,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $126.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
