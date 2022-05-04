Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.48. 183,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.