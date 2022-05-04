Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,911,000 after buying an additional 1,683,774 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,585,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,763,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,213. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.