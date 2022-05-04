Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 1,307,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,633,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,635,000 after purchasing an additional 976,271 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,545,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,020. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $163.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

