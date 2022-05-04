Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,851,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,403,000 after acquiring an additional 477,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.20. 434,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,846,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

