Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $22.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $594.45 and a 200 day moving average of $587.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

