Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Markel by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 76.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Markel by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,681,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKL traded up $16.77 on Wednesday, hitting $1,365.50. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,402.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,307.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,155.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

