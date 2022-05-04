Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,860 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,997. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

