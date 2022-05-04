Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 131.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Graco by 757.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Graco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of GGG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,491. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.