Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

MOG.B stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Moog has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

