Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
MOG.B stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Moog has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03.
About Moog (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moog (MOG.B)
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.